Jeanne M. WittjenJeanne Morris Wittjen, 95, of Memphis, TN, passed away at her home at the Villages of Germantown on Saturday November 7th, 2020.She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband, Hanns Wittjen and her precious daughter Andrea Walker Wittjen.Jeanne is survived by her daughter Jeanie W. Stafford, her grandson Steven Randall Stafford II and her great grandson Steven Randall Stafford III. She was also survived by her grandson's lovely wife, Mary Aubrey Landrum and Jeanne's sister in law Linda Morris.The funeral will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, November 13, at 1 p.m. at the family gravesite.Jeanne married Hanns Wittjen of Holly Springs, MS and moved to a town that she fell in love with. She had wonderful memories of the town's love and their kindness. They later moved to Memphis, TN. Jeanne was active as a volunteer in Grace St. Luke's Episcopal Church and later became a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Later, she adored attending the services at the Village of Germantown. She was the sweetest most kind, thoughtful strong and lovely lady anybody knew. She was a much-loved blessing to us all, and will be missed by so many. Memorial donations in Mrs. Wittjen's honor can be made to the Alzheimer Foundation.