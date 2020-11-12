1/1
Jeanne M. Wittjen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne M. Wittjen

Jeanne Morris Wittjen, 95, of Memphis, TN, passed away at her home at the Villages of Germantown on Saturday November 7th, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband, Hanns Wittjen and her precious daughter Andrea Walker Wittjen.

Jeanne is survived by her daughter Jeanie W. Stafford, her grandson Steven Randall Stafford II and her great grandson Steven Randall Stafford III. She was also survived by her grandson's lovely wife, Mary Aubrey Landrum and Jeanne's sister in law Linda Morris.

The funeral will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, November 13, at 1 p.m. at the family gravesite.

Jeanne married Hanns Wittjen of Holly Springs, MS and moved to a town that she fell in love with. She had wonderful memories of the town's love and their kindness. They later moved to Memphis, TN. Jeanne was active as a volunteer in Grace St. Luke's Episcopal Church and later became a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Later, she adored attending the services at the Village of Germantown. She was the sweetest most kind, thoughtful strong and lovely lady anybody knew. She was a much-loved blessing to us all, and will be missed by so many. Memorial donations in Mrs. Wittjen's honor can be made to the Alzheimer Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved