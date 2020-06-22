Jeanne McLarty Neal
1929 - 2020
Jeanne McLarty Neal

Collierville - Jeanne McLarty Neal, 90, of Collierville, Tennessee, died on Sunday, the 21st of June, 2020.

Born in Lafayette Springs, Mississippi on November 8th, 1929, Jeanne was the only child born to the late James Newell & Lora Jane Stewart McLarty.

Mrs. Neal was preceded in death by her husband James in 2005; and her son James T. Neal.

Jeanne is survived by her daughter Cathy Clark; daughter-in-law Teresa Neal; grandchildren Traci (Travis) Stafford, Katie (Rick) Bailey, Hannah Stevens, McKenzie Stafford, Logan Stafford, Cody (Jennifer) Stafford, Kevin (Jenny) Weaver, Rachel (Pete) Mayer; and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left through www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
