Our beloved wife, mother & friend
Jeanne S. Karakurt
It has been five years since God called you home. There isn't a day that passes that you aren't on our mind. You were gentle, kind, caring, and loving. You were not self-seeking, but giving and trusting. You gave your heart and soul to the Lord. You obeyed his commands, your faith was unbreakable and your hope was never ending. The most important thing was the love you had for our Lord and
everyone you knew. LOVE!
"Send forth your light and your truth, let them guide me; let them bring me to your holy mountain, to the place where you dwell. Then will I go to the altar of God, to God, my joy and my delight. I will praise you with the harp, O God, my God."
Psalm 43
You are truly missed by your children, Ozden Jr. and Seher; your grandchildren Adam and Emily; and finally me my love your husband of 46 years. I miss you very much. I pray in the name of our Lord, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Your Husband,
Dan Karakurt Sr.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Nov. 17, 2019