Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Karakurt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne S. Karakurt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne S. Karakurt In Memoriam
Our beloved wife, mother & friend

Jeanne S. Karakurt

It has been five years since God called you home. There isn't a day that passes that you aren't on our mind. You were gentle, kind, caring, and loving. You were not self-seeking, but giving and trusting. You gave your heart and soul to the Lord. You obeyed his commands, your faith was unbreakable and your hope was never ending. The most important thing was the love you had for our Lord and

everyone you knew. LOVE!

"Send forth your light and your truth, let them guide me; let them bring me to your holy mountain, to the place where you dwell. Then will I go to the altar of God, to God, my joy and my delight. I will praise you with the harp, O God, my God."

Psalm 43

You are truly missed by your children, Ozden Jr. and Seher; your grandchildren Adam and Emily; and finally me my love your husband of 46 years. I miss you very much. I pray in the name of our Lord, Jesus Christ, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Your Husband,

Dan Karakurt Sr.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -