Jeannie Ruth Crenshaw
Jeannie Ruth Crenshaw passed away on January 6th at the age of 63 after a lengthy illness. The youngest of four children, she was born on March 15, 1956 in Memphis, TN to Dr. Andrew Hoyt and Ruth Younghanse Crenshaw. Her love of singing began at an early age and continued into high school as a member of the Second Presbyterian Church Choir, the Memphis Symphony Chorus, The Hutchison School Glee Club, and as an actress in several musical productions. She attended the University of Memphis and pursued a variety of careers from Pink Palace Museum docent to photo retouch artist to catering chef before settling at FedEx where she excelled as an award-winning Specialty Customer Representative for 18 years, receiving acclamation from customers and co-workers. She continued to express her love of music as a member of the choir at Calvary Episcopal Church. She was also an avid movie buff and loved cooking, listening to music, and reading World War II histories. She had an inquisitive mind and a kind and generous heart.
Jeannie is survived by brothers Dr. Andrew H. (Marion) Crenshaw, Jr, and Dr. Tom (Lisa) Crenshaw, sister Sarah McQueen, nephew Drew Crenshaw, and nieces Marion Ruth (Robert) Milner, Katie (Christopher) Slezak, Amanda McQueen, and Ashley McQueen. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Bob McQueen. Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Episcopal Church music program, 102 N. 2nd St., Memphis, TN 38103.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020