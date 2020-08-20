Jeannine Jefferson



Memphis - Jeannine Jefferson, lifelong resident of Memphis, passed away after a sudden illness on July 29, 2020. Born June 13, 1970, she was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where she went to grade school. Jeannine graduated from Saint Agnes Academy and Baptist Nursing School. She was a dedicated nurse who worked at Baptist and Methodist Hospitals. She cared for all her patients as if they were family. Jeannine was a single mother to her only son Charles Reed Tisdal. She devoted her whole life to taking care of him. Her bright smile and big hugs were her trademark. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Jeannine was preceded in death by her mother Felicia Jefferson and father John Jefferson. Jeannine is survived by her son Charles Reed Tisdal, brother Robert Harvey, sisters Julie Jefferson Graham(Jon) Jenifer Jefferson Vinci, Jessica Harvey Gaia(Richard), Danielle Harvey Guinn(Daniel), Mallory Harvey (Randy Lord), nephews Joshua Graham(Ellen), Jacob Graham, Joey Graham, Myles Baker Vinci, Gabriella Vinci, Maddie McGoldrick, Noah McGoldrick, Jackson Guinn, Cash Guinn, Everette, Chloe and Griffin Gaia and two great nieces Sophie and Stella Graham. She also leaves behind precious friends who were like family, Saundra Homan, Sheena Smith, and Camille Shatley. There will be a visitation at 3:00 p.m. followed by a mass at 3:30 p.m held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Please send any donations to CBHS Tuition Fund, Attn. David Herig, 5900 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis TN 38120 (In Memory of Jeannine Jefferson on Memo). The church's social distancing guidelines will be in place.









