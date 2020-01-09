|
|
Jeff Lewis Fleming
Jeff Lewis Fleming, 69 of Mesquite, Texas formerly of Memphis passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation Monday, January 13 at Hunter Avenue MB Church, 2241 Hunter Avenue, Memphis, TN from 6 pm to 8 pm and the remains will lie in repose Tuesday, January 14 from 10 am to 10:55 am with services to
follow at 11 am. He is survived by his wife, Gail Bell Fleming of Mesquite, Texas and a brother, Dr. William Fleming of Houston, Texas. J. F. Brittenum & Son Funeral Home
662-252-2341
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020