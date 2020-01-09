Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hunter Avenue MB Church
2241 Hunter Avenue
Memphis, TN
Reposing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Hunter Avenue MB Church
2241 Hunter Avenue
Memphis, TN
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Hunter Avenue MB Church
2241 Hunter Avenue
Memphis, TN
Jeff Lewis Fleming Obituary
Jeff Lewis Fleming

Jeff Lewis Fleming, 69 of Mesquite, Texas formerly of Memphis passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation Monday, January 13 at Hunter Avenue MB Church, 2241 Hunter Avenue, Memphis, TN from 6 pm to 8 pm and the remains will lie in repose Tuesday, January 14 from 10 am to 10:55 am with services to

follow at 11 am. He is survived by his wife, Gail Bell Fleming of Mesquite, Texas and a brother, Dr. William Fleming of Houston, Texas. J. F. Brittenum & Son Funeral Home

662-252-2341
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
