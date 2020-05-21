Jeffery N. Jackson
Jeffery N. Jackson passed away on May 15, 2020. Mr. Jackson was a graduate of Southside High School and a car salesman at AutoNation Honda. He leaves his wife, Debra Jackson; mother Bobbie Jackson; sister Lisa Mehring (Ronald); one granddaughter and one great-grandson. His viewing will be held from 9:00am until the memorial service at 11:00am all at New Bethel MB Church at 907 S. Parkway E. on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.