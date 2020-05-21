Jeffery N. Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery N. Jackson

Jeffery N. Jackson passed away on May 15, 2020. Mr. Jackson was a graduate of Southside High School and a car salesman at AutoNation Honda. He leaves his wife, Debra Jackson; mother Bobbie Jackson; sister Lisa Mehring (Ronald); one granddaughter and one great-grandson. His viewing will be held from 9:00am until the memorial service at 11:00am all at New Bethel MB Church at 907 S. Parkway E. on Saturday, May 23, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Bethel MB Church
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
New Bethel MB Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved