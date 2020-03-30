Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Ketchum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Olen Ketchum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Olen Ketchum Obituary
Jeffery Olen Ketchum

Arlington - Jeffery Olen Ketchum, 39, of Arlington, TN passed away March 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Olen McElroy; and Grady and Mavis Ketchum.

Jeffery is survived by his parents, Terrell and Susan Ketchum; his brother, Jonathan G. Ketchum (Kelly); his nieces, Lauren and Allison Ketchum; grandmother, Lorene McElroy; and his aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of many friends.

Jeffery had a passion for baseball and a love for boating.

Services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -