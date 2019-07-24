|
Jeffery Wayne Dunbar
Rosemark - Jeffrey Wayne Dunbar, 70, of Rosemark, TN passed away July 22, 2019. He was a graduate of Millington Central High; member and choir director for many years at East Acres Baptist Church, worked at Firestone for several years, retired from West Tennessee State Penitentiary as a sergeant, and loved hunting. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Williams Dunbar and parents, Rev. Howard Dunbar and Sarah Elizabeth Dunbar. He is survived by his daughters, Tracy Erskine of Covington, TN and Kristi Cox of Gates, TN; brother, Johnny Dunbar of Crossville, TN; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday (July 25) from 5pm - 7pm with a service Friday at 2:00pm all at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Rosemark Cemetery. The family asks any memorials be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 24, 2019