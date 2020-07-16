1/
Jeffrey Kenneth Messmore
Jeffrey Kenneth Messmore

Germantown - Jeffrey Kenneth Messmore, age 38, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 due to complications from a kidney infection. He graduated from Houston High School in 2003. Jeff treasured his friends and family and loved making people smile. He is survived by his mother, Joan Messmore of Germantown, TN; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Kimberly Messmore of Germantown, TN; his sister and brother-in-law, Allison Messmore Crooks and Bill Crooks of Shawnee, KS; his nieces, Molly and Julia Messmore of Germantown, TN; and his nephews, James and Matthew Crooks of Shawnee, KS. He was preceded in death by his father, Scott Messmore. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a public memorial service. In remembrance of Jeff's life, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Mid-South Food Bank or Thrive Memphis.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9013885135
