Jeffrey Michael Corrigan
Atlanta, GA - Jeffrey Michael Corrigan, age 67, passed away on February 11, 2020, in Atlanta, GA. He leaves his partner of 25 years and husband for the last 6, W. Les Carloss, III. He is survived by his brother, John Corrigan (Mary); his sister, Jenny Blitch (Jim) and many nieces and nephews.
Jeff was born on January 21, 1953, in Lakehurst, NJ and grew up in Jacksonville Beach, FL where he graduated from Fletcher High School. He received his BS Degree from Florida State University and then worked with the Eckert Foundation for six years as a Senior Counselor at The Wilderness School for Troubled Boys in Pittsburg, PA.
He then moved to Gainesville, FL where he received his Juris Doctor from The School of Law at the University of Florida. He practiced law in Atlanta for years until he teamed up with Les in 1995 to open The Best of Creole Cafe & Catering Company. Then in 2002, they moved to Les' hometown of Memphis to open Bluff City Bayou Restaurant and Catering Company. After selling Bluff City Bayou in 2011, they moved back to Atlanta where they operated The Mad Platter Catering Company until 2018 when they moved to Panama City Beach, FL.
In addition to running the restaurants with Les, Jeff worked part-time at Starbucks for 19 years in Atlanta, Memphis and Panama City Beach. Being a 'recovering' attorney, his co-workers always said he was probably the only "barrister-barista" to be working at Starbucks.
While living in Memphis, Jeff pursued his love of acting by appearing in more than 12 plays with Theater Memphis and New Moon Theater. His 'Mornings at Seven' cast won the coveted Ostrander Award for Best Ensemble in 2002.
Another crowning achievement that Jeff was very proud of was appearing on Jeopardy in 1998. Even though he was very helpful in making the show's current 'Four-Day' Champion into a 'Five-Day' Champion, he was among the elite few who could ever say, "I came in second on Jeopardy!"
There will be a Visitation from 5-7 PM on Friday, March 6th and Memorial Service at 11 AM Saturday, March 7th, both at Memphis Memorial Park. Because of his love for animals, we kindly request any donations go to the local animal shelter in your community or to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020