Jeffrey Ryan Stewart
Collierville, TN
Jeffrey Ryan Stewart, 37, of Collierville, Tennessee, passed away at his home March 4, 2019. Jeff grew up in Montgomery, Alabama and was the son of Gayle White Stewart and Greg Miller of Collierville and Michael and Nancy Stewart of Westchester, Ohio. Jeff had an infectious smile that seemed to transcend words and to give courage and inspiration to others. He was well known for his kind heart, selfless giving, and his love of friends, family and beloved pets.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, William R. and Gayneil White of Goodway, Alabama and Lauris and Barbara Stewart of Selma, Alabama and his uncle John White of Goodway.
He is survived by his parents; brothers Scott Stewart (Kellie) Vestavia, Alabama and Mark Stewart (Erica) Atlanta, Georgia; step-sister Erin Test Indianapolis, Indiana; nieces and nephews Conner, Ann Allen, S.J. and Evie Stewart of Vestavia and Anne Lauris Stewart of Austin Texas; aunts & uncles Randy and Amanda White, Cindy White, Keith and Angie Dunnam, Johnny and Joan Stewart and Glen and Connie Stewart; God daughters Addison, Kinsley, and Mayson Barber.
Jeff had a tender place in his heart for special needs children, but he related well to all walks of life with no regard for age, race, education level or socio-economic status. He spent numerous hours watching Alabama football and following the ins and outs of recruiting. Jeff loved his chocolate lab, Rayford, and they were the best of friends and companions.
Special thanks to health care providers Claire Ellendar, PA and Dr. Maroon Dick of Collierville for their kindness and outstanding care of Jeff through the years.
Donations may be made in Jeff's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation at www.epilepsy.com or by mail at 8301 Professional Place W #230; Landover, MD 20785.
Memorial service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home in Montgomery. Visitation at 10am and service at 11am in the chapel.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 9, 2019