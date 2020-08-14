Jeffrey Scott Arick



Our hearts are heavy as we announce the unexpected passing of Jeffrey Scott Arick on August 8, 2020 at his home in Marion Arkansas at age 45.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Stephanie Peaks Arick, his children, Rayven, Garrett and Mackenzie, his parents, his brother, Kevin Arick and his wife, Shelley along with their children Kayla and Kellen and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends.



Jeff was born in Memphis Tennessee on April 21, 1975 to his parents, Larry and Kay Arick. He graduated from Harding Academy of Memphis in 1994 and began his career with Federal Express before joining the Memphis Fire Department in 2003. He worked part time in the Emergency Room at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue. In May of 2020, he received his Associates Degree in Nursing and looked forward to his work as a nurse this fall in addition to his continued work at the Fire Department.



Jeff enjoyed golfing with his dad and brother, hanging out with his buddies at the Fire Station, fishing with Aunt Debbie, cheering for and supporting his children at their sports games and gymnastics meets and telling his wife funny stories about his day. However, what he enjoyed most, was going on the yearly beach vacation and being surrounded by his family. Jeff loved God, his family and his work.



Visitation will begin on August 20, 2020 at 11:00 at Hope Presbyterian Church 8500 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38018. The funeral will follow at 12:00. Please observe COVID19 restrictions which includes, face mask, social distancing, hand washing and the use of sanitizer.



In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account is set up "In Memory and Honor of Jeffrey Arick" for Stephanie and the children. Please share and donate to this campaign. The link is gf.me/u/ypz734









