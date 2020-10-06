Jeffrey Stephen Mullen
Jonesboro, AR - Jeffrey Stephen Mullen, 54, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Jonesboro. He was born in West Memphis, AR to Edward Mullen and the then Katherine Mullen.
Jeff was a graduate of Bishop Byrne High School in Memphis, TN, a 1988 graduate of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and a 1992 graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine in Little Rock.
In 1992 Jeff married Tracy Gammill. They lived in West Memphis as he completed his radiology residency in Memphis and then joined a Memphis radiology group where he remained until 2005. After much consideration, Jeff and Tracy made the decision to move to Jonesboro for Jeff to begin working as an outpatient radiologist. This change allowed him to spend much more time with his growing family. He continued to work in radiology until he was no longer able to perform his duties due to his illness. The following years of what he called his "forced early retirement" were rich. He kept his days filled with activities that included family and friends.
He leaves his wife Tracy; his sons, Samuel Mullen, Benjamin Mullen and Nathaniel Mullen; his father, Edward Mullen; his mother and stepfather, Katherine and W.F. Slaughter Sr; his sister, Traci (Robert) Ward; his stepbrothers, W.F. Slaughter Jr, Edward (Sherry) Slaughter, Nelson (Nancy) Holt and brother in law, Luke Jones. He also leaves some incredibly special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his stepsister, Lynn Jones; his stepmother Jane Mullen; his grandparents Charles & Betty Mullen and LD & Frances Callan.
The family invites you to attend a visitation to be held outdoors at the family home on Saturday, October 24th from 2-4 p.m. In addition, the family would like to compile a collection of messages from Jeff's friends and extended family. Please consider mailing a note or emailing a message to jeddog@msn.com describing how you met Jeff, anything you may have learned from him or a favorite memory. Memorial donations may be made to NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation at www.neabaptistfoundation.org
or mailed to NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation PO Box 1960 Jonesboro, AR 72403.
Online guestbook: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
.