Jennell Elaine Peterson King
Memphis - Jennell Elaine Peterson King, 101, passed away on May 5, 2020. The daughter of Edward and Ida Olive Peterson, she grew up in Henriette, Minnesota, attended the University of Minnesota and married Thomas Haley King. She was a manager and buyer for women's clothing stores she and her husband owned in Midland, Michigan, and Charlevoix, Michigan, and for stores in Illinois and Florida. After moving to Memphis, she became an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas King. She is survived by her children, Martha Margoles (Richard) of Gardner, Massachusetts, Michael King (Anita) of Fresno, California, Mary Ashmun (Richard) of Memphis, and Kathy King Martinez (Agustine) of San Francisco. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Haley Moffitt (Jerry), Katherine Margoles, Magnus Bernhardt (Monica), Carolyn Ashmun, and four great grandchildren.
The family held a graveside service. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.