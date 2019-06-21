|
|
Jennie Mae Douglas Harwell
Mason - Jennie Mae Douglas Harwell, 87, daughter of the late Joseph and Maggie Brewer Douglas, transitioned June 16, 2019 at her residence.
Visitation, Friday, June 21 from 2-6 PM at Palmer Funeral Home. Services Saturday at 1:00 PM at Williamson Chapel MB Church with burial in the church cemetery, all in Mason.
She leaves five children, one step-son, two siblings, two generations of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, her husband of 64 years, Earnest P. Harwell "Sr", and 8 siblings precede her in death.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 21, 2019