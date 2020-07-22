Jennie S. Anderson
Memphis - Jennie S. Anderson passed away on July 18, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee surrounded by her loving family. Jennie was born on September 25, 1926 in Cross County, Arkansas to Hurdle and Ina Simpson Stutts. She grew up in Sharp County, Arkansas and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1943. She moved to Memphis the day after graduating from high school and began her career at Sears Roebuck. She was a member of St. James/CrossRoads/Peace Tree United Methodist Church.
Jennie was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, William C. "Andy" Anderson, Sr. She is survived by her children Bill Anderson (Karen) of Collierville, Jennifer Esposito (Bill) of Wilmington, Delaware and Steve Anderson (Trish) of Memphis and eight grandchildren Brian and John Anderson, Michelle Young (David), Melissa Blanco (Ignacio), Andy and Billy Esposito, Elisa Moss (Patrick) and Phoebe Anderson. She is survived by four great-grandchildren William and Jack Young and Joaquin and Martina Blanco. She is also survived by her two brothers, Kenneth Stutts (Ann) and Charles Stutts (Virginia) and one sister Willa Jean Richmond.
Jennie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a deeply spiritual woman who was very active in her church and enjoyed cooking, visiting her children and grandchildren, traveling and going to estate sales.
The memorial service for Jennie will be held on Friday July 24 at Memphis Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Facial covering is required and social distancing must be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Peace Tree United Methodist Church 9315 East Shelby Dr., Collierville, TN peacetreeumc.org/give