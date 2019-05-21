Jeptha Marchant Gates, Sr.



Memphis - Jeptha Marchant Gates, Sr., 74, crossed over on Friday, May 17, 2019. Anyone who knew him felt his amazing spirit. His kindness and quick wit held everyone's attention. Jep was passionate about duck hunting, conservation and soil health. Jep graduated from Mississippi State with a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture and a Masters in Entomology and Weed Science. He was an Agronomist working in Arkansas for 25 years. He then moved to Australia, creating Bio Ag Pty. Ltd. with his biological products to being improving our earth's soil. He spent 15 wonderful years there before retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Entomological Society of Mississippi, was the cotton consultant of the year in 1982 and a longtime member of Rotary and of the Episcopal Church. But most importantly, an expert duck caller.



He is survived by his wife, Zada Hart Gates, puppy dog, Peanut, his daughter, Princess Rose Windham (Tony), his son, Jeptha M. Gates, Jr., two grandchildren, Tanner Matthew Windham and Madison Claire Windham, his brother, William Lake Gates, Jr. (Paula), brother-in-laws, Charles K. Hart and Joe Harris, III. (Claire), and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 22 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 North Second Street in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Jep's name to the Herb Kosten Foundation, 6060 Poplar Avenue, Suite 140, Memphis, Tennessee 38119 or the Overton Park Conservancy, 1914 Poplar Avenue, Suite 202, Memphis, Tennessee 38104. Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 21, 2019