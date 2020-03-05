|
|
Jerald "Jerry" Lee Sneller
Millington - Jerald was born in Otley, IA on July 18, 1939 and passed away after a long illness on March 4, 2020.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 59 years Elizabeth Sneller.
He is survived by his son Russell Jay (Sabrina) Sneller of Bartlett, TN and his son Terry Sneller of Millington, TN. Jerald was proceeded in death by his daughter Sherri Kay (Eugene) Parish and parents Ryk and Cornelia (Van Weelden) Sneller.
Jerald was the proud grandfather of Jeremy Russell (Katie) Sneller, David Martin (Jessika) Parish, Joshua Robert (Erin) Sneller, Jackqueline Nichole (Daniel) Avanzi, Andrew Lee (Amanda) Sneller and Cheyenne Kai (Josh) Sneller. Jerald was blessed with 18 great grandchildren and many treasured nieces, nephews and friends.
Surviving siblings are Arvin (Harriet) Sneller of Prairie City, IA, Darlene (Laverne) Harmison of Colfax, IA, Elaine (Bob) Kesler of Monroe, IA, Karen (Mike) Hoagland of Newton, IA and Darla (Darrell) Wing of Colfax, IA. Jerald Sneller was proceeded in death by his brother Melvin Sneller.
Jerald served his country in the US Navy for 20 years until his retirement in 1978. After his military career he spent many years teaching high school, military and college courses. He then went on to work for FedEx as electrical engineer until his retirement.
Jerald was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved to travel, and Jerry and Liz spent some of their retirement traveling to Alaska, The Netherlands and all across the United States.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home, 6755 Highway 51 North, Millington, TN 38053.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home. Internment will be at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery at the same address.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020