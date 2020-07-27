1/
Jere R. Voegeli Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jere's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jere R. Voegeli, Sr.

Memphis - Jere Rowley Voegeli, Sr., 93, of Memphis, TN passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Mr. Voegeli was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. V.J. Voegeli; brothers: Vic, Arch, Bill, Jack, and Tom; and sisters: Gertrude, Fan, and Merry Ella. He is survived by his son, Jere R. Voegeli, Jr.(Julie); son, Taylor W. Voegeli(Tisha); daughter, Sally V. Henderson(Dennis); grandchildren: Ashley Byrom(Colt), Tessa Voegeli, Trenton Voegeli, Allison Horne, and Michelle Horne; and 3 great-grandchildren. Mr. Voegeli served our country inh the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Seabees during WWII and was stationed in Guam. He was a self-employed insurance broker with J.R. Voegeli and Associates. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Memphis. A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 1-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved