Jere R. Voegeli, Sr.Memphis - Jere Rowley Voegeli, Sr., 93, of Memphis, TN passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Mr. Voegeli was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. V.J. Voegeli; brothers: Vic, Arch, Bill, Jack, and Tom; and sisters: Gertrude, Fan, and Merry Ella. He is survived by his son, Jere R. Voegeli, Jr.(Julie); son, Taylor W. Voegeli(Tisha); daughter, Sally V. Henderson(Dennis); grandchildren: Ashley Byrom(Colt), Tessa Voegeli, Trenton Voegeli, Allison Horne, and Michelle Horne; and 3 great-grandchildren. Mr. Voegeli served our country inh the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Seabees during WWII and was stationed in Guam. He was a self-employed insurance broker with J.R. Voegeli and Associates. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Memphis. A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 1-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East.