|
|
Jereldine Nash Gary
Memphis - Jereldine Nash Gary, 90, of Memphis, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, March 27, 2020. Mrs. Gary was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert Harold Gary; son, Robert Gary; parents, Earl and Mayme Nash; sister, Earlene Gower, and brother, Billy Nash. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Plumlee(Walter); grandchildren: Spencer Plumlee, Stewart Plumlee, Nicole Scott, and Hunter Gary; great-grandchildren: Seth Plumlee, Noah Plumlee, Patrick Plumlee, Paige Plumlee, Connor Scott, and Caroline Scott; and sister, Marilyn Travis. Mrs. Gary was a member of Bellevue Baptist church where she served the Lord. She was involved in various ministries at Bellevue including the "Hymn Singers Choir". A graveside service will be held for the family at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020