Jerrold A. Moore
1934-2020
Jerrold A. Moore, formerly of Memphis, TN., died at the age of 86 of natural causes on Saturday, July 25 in Corpus Christi, TX., as Covid and Hurricane Hanna besieged the city. Jerry was born on March 9, 1934 in North Platte, NE., and grew up in Laramie, WY. He graduated Valedictorian of his class from the University of Wyoming-affiliated Prep High School. In 1952, he married Sonya Bohrer Moore and they soon welcomed son, Bob, and daughters, Melissa and Shelley. Jerry earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from UW and his Master's Degree in City Planning from Georgia Tech. He then served as Assistant Planning Director in Wichita, KS. In 1962, Jerry was hired as Director of City Planning in Memphis, TN. He heId this position until January of 1968, when he was appointed Chief Administrative Officer for the city under Mayor Henry Loeb, in a newly created mayor/city council construct.
It was in this role that Jerry proved his true grit. When the sanitation workers walked off the job in February of that year, Jerry ran the city administratively while the mayor focused on the strike. Among many accomplishments during those months, he and his colleagues were successful in pulling Memphis out of a deep financial deficit. Unable to reach the mayor on the evening of April 4, Police Chief Holloman called Jerry, who was working late on the city council agenda for the following day. It was left to him to take the short walk with a heavy heart to inform Mayor Loeb of Dr. King's assassination. In the ensuing weeks, Jerry helped negotiate the terms which ended the strike.
As midtown Memphians, Jerry and Sonya were involved in a number of organizations, including MIFA (Memphis Interfaith Assoc.) and, most notably, the Half and Half Coffee House.
The months and years that followed Dr. King's death took a measurable toll on Jerry. In 1971, he declined the CAO position with the incoming administration, and he and Sonya began a year-long sabbatical of bicycling and riding trains throughout Europe, rendezvousing with good friends, Bill and Elizabeth Aldridge and Robin and Carl Walters. Returning stateside, Jerry and Sonya lived in New Hampshire and Boston before divorcing in 1981.
In 1985, Jerry married Mary (Brucie) Woods, a social worker with Mass. General Hospital, whose clientele were Vietnam Veterans. Jerry worked as a freelance proofreader and textbook editor for Houghton Mifflin Publishers. After several years in Boston, the couple moved to Corpus Christi, TX., where Mary continued her work with the VA and Jerry taught English to the immigrant community. Both were proudly involved in Democratic Party efforts. They loved coastal living, fresh seafood, and sunsets from their bluff condo, and, later, their high rise apartment.
Jerry loved spending time with his family and took great pride in every generation, which included three children, five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Mary Moore; his son, Bob Moore and partner, Susan Moldenhauer; Bob's children: daughter Savannah Wolach (husband, Matt, children: Hayden and Ellie); son Ash McNierney-Moore (wife, Afton, children: Peyton, Harper, and Brody); his daughter, Melissa Moore (husband, Fernando Barros Lirola, her son Quincy Moore and his wife, Samantha); his daughter, Shelley Moore and partner, Mike Zancanella; Shelley's children: son Eli Cohen (wife, Larisa Colon Rodriquez and daughter, Luna Cohen Colon); son Joshua Cohen (wife, Laura Manning, children: Viva and Wolf Cohen); his sister, Virginia (Ginny) Phillips and husband, Dick Bartsch; his former wife, Sonya Moore; several nieces and nephews and their children; and a host of in-laws. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Vandi and Horace Moore. There will be no services. Donations in his name may be made to: Doctors Without Borders
