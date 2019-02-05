|
|
Jerry Clyde Pickett
Bartlett, TN
Jerry Clyde Pickett, 84, of Bartlett, TN passed away February 1, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Murna Pickett and his sister, Linda Robertson.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Pickett; his two sons, Roger Pickett (Patricia), Garry Pickett (Teresa); grandchildren, Stephen Pickett, Jon Pickett, Joshua Pickett, Daniel Pickett; great -grandchildren, Jack and Sam Pickett; sisters, Frances Willis and Angeletta Hudgins.
Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Tuesday, February 5th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Garden, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 5, 2019