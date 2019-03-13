|
|
Jerry Cross, Jr.
Memphis, TN
Mr. Jerry "Poochie " Cross Jr. 90, passed quietly February 20, 2019. He leaves a loving cousin, Charles R. Hayes whom cared for him, and a host of friends. Visitation Thursday March 14, 2019, 10 to 11:45 am Services 12 noon, Golden Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Keith L. Robinson II, officiating. Interment New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Rd. Memphis, TN 38109. Services and arrangements, entrusted to Golden Gate Funeral Home 734 Vance Avenue Memphis, TN 38126 901-521-6767.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 13, 2019