Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Golden Gate Funeral Home
734 Vance Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Golden Gate Funeral Home
734 Vance Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Cross Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Cross Jr. Obituary
Jerry Cross, Jr.

Memphis, TN

Mr. Jerry "Poochie " Cross Jr. 90, passed quietly February 20, 2019. He leaves a loving cousin, Charles R. Hayes whom cared for him, and a host of friends. Visitation Thursday March 14, 2019, 10 to 11:45 am Services 12 noon, Golden Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Keith L. Robinson II, officiating. Interment New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Rd. Memphis, TN 38109. Services and arrangements, entrusted to Golden Gate Funeral Home 734 Vance Avenue Memphis, TN 38126 901-521-6767.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.