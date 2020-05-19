Jerry Dean Harwell
1941 - 2020
Jerry Dean Harwell

Lakeland - Jerry Dean Harwell, age 79 passed away May 17, 2020 at Baptist Hospital East- Memphis.

He was born April 26, 1941 in Milledgeville, the son of the late David Graper and Malissa Kathryn Cagle Harwell. He graduated from Chester County High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army and later the Army Reserve, retiring as Lt. Colonel after twenty-six years. He had a career with MLG&W for thirty-six years. He married Shirley Hale in 1987. They made their home in Lakeland and he continued to own his childhood farm at Milledgeville.

He loved spending time at the farm in Milledgeville, loved being outdoors, driving the tractor and working in the shop. He loved family gatherings, social events, and Cracker Barrel outings.

He was a member of the Milledgeville Church of Christ.

Mr. Harwell is survived by his wife, Shirley Hale Harwell of Lakeland; a son, Kevin Harwell (Cheryl) of Millington; a daughter, Melissa Harwell of Bartlett and a step daughter, Leanne Martin Edwards of Arlington; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; a brother, Dennis Harwell of Milledgeville and a sister, Katie Bethune of Paris, TN

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carneil Harwell.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue with Rev. Dr. Joey Edwards and Bro. Gene Hanna officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Milledgeville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Crook Avenue 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson

731-989-2421




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
MAY
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
304 Crook Ave
Henderson, TN 38340
(731) 989-2421
