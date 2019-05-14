|
|
Jerry Duane Dobbins
- - Jerry Duane Dobbins, 79, passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, May 11, 2019, surround by his family. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Vivian (Sanders) Dobbins, his son, Jeff Dobbins; his daughter, Kathy Mclemore; his granddaughter, Mitcie Cisco; three great grandchildren, Cade, Chloe and Wyatt; two brothers, Bayne Dobbins and Ralph Nixon; and a sister, Debbie Loft. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Butler and Pat Lea.
Born in Millington, TN on August 17, 1939, Jerry was one of six children. He was an avid lover of the outdoors and taught his family the beauty this world offers. He tended a large garden each year, enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing pool. He spent countless hours fishing with his family, enjoying the simplicity of nature and family time. He enjoyed sports and was once named Little League Coach of the Year. Known as a pillar of strength to his family, Jerry also had the softest heart and was considered by his family to be a wonderful nursemaid. He took care of anyone hurt or sick and exhibited this by his care of a 90 year old Gentleman friend that had no children and a deceased wife. Jerry was always a gentleman. Jerry's sense of humor kept his family with an immense, never ending joy. He had a way of turning even the most difficult situations into moments of happiness and belly aching laughter. As Alzheimer's began to show progression, Jerry was often asked how he was doing by those closest to him. He would reply, "I'm OK, as long as I do what she tells me." He kept his sense of humor even in the sad moments. Although Jerry fought a heartbreaking disease, he showed his family an immense amount of love, compassion and courage until his last breath. He will forever be loved and missed and leaves a family legacy as strong as he was.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 14, 2019