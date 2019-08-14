|
|
Jerry Dwight Austin
- - 12/31/1942 - 8/12/2019
It Saddens our Family To Inform You That Parkinson Disease and Cancer Won Once Again. On December 31st, 1942 God Made a Perfect Son, Husband, Father, and Grandfather. On August 12th, 2019 Heaven Gained Another Angel.
His Life on Earth Was Dedicated as a Gentleman, Devout Christian, and A Role Model to all. He Was Filled With Compassion and Love; With More Patience and Affection Than One Can Hope To Find. God Gave This Singularly Gifted Man A Heart of Gold That Was Unparalleled to all.
He Served Four Years in the U.S. Air Force; Then Retired From the City of Memphis As A Fireman/ Paramedic. After a Young Retirement, He Created SolarTech Which Would Later Become the Oldest Family Ran 3M Window Film Dealer in the Country. He Was an Active Member of Carnival Memphis, the Secret Order of Boll Weevils, and a Member of the Masons. Throughout his Life He Enjoyed Photography, Woodworking and Was Know for his Wonderful Sense of Dry Humor.
He Was Born in Memphis, TN to the Late JD Austin and Survived by his Mother Bernice Austin. He Is Also Survived by his Wife - Barbara Lyons Austin and his Daughter Pamela Austin Weakley (Scott Weakley). His Sisters Peggy Austin and Shirley Lowry. His Grandchildren Nicholas Austin Leonard, William Blake Leonard (Adam Greeley), and Justin Glenn Weakley. His Life Was Complete With Four More Children- Sharon, Traci, Audrey, and Adam and Three Grandchildren, Tiffany, Kelsey, Sydney, and Keaton by Marriage That Were Considered his Own, Along With Many Cousins, Nephews, and Nieces That He Prided With Joy. In Addition to his Father, He Is Preceded In Death by his Sister Betty Webb…
CELEBRATION OF JERRY'S LIFE
THE OAKS OF WOODCHASE CLUBHOUSE 1680 WEST SOUTHFIELD CIRCLE CORDOVA TN 38016
8/24/201912PM-3PM
The Family Requests any Memorial Donations Be Directed To the Parkinson's Disease Foundation. www.michaeljfox.com And West Clinic of Memphis
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 14, 2019