Jerry Elmer Richardson
Jerry Elmer Richardson passed away December 1, 2020 after a short illness. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Biggs, stepdaughters Cathy Ann Harrison and Vicki Lynn Senter, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister Joyce Kelso and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Marion Richardson; daughter, Connie Biggs; stepson, Ronnie Allen; brothers, Thurman Lavon and John R. Richardson; brother-in-law, Buddy Kelso; as well as his sister, Dathal Crile.
Jerry was born in Burlison, Tennessee, and grew up in Memphis, Tennessee. He joined the Naval Air Reserve after graduating from Treadwell High School in 1953. He then joined the U.S. Army in 1954, where he was a Speed Radio Operator and was honorably discharged in 1961 with a National Defense Service Medal, an Army of Occupation (Germany) Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal.
Jerry was a born salesman and sold insurance for the majority of his career. He then took on entrepreneurial businesses, selling windows/doors, mobile homes and boats.
Jerry and Marion moved to Cherokee Alabama in 1999 and retired soon after the move. He loved bass fishing and to him nothing was better than sitting on the dock watching the water. He could sit for hours and tell many a tale to whomever he was with and continued to share stories when he moved to Brentwood Retirement in Muscle Shoals.
Services will be held at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, Alabama, on December 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Memorials may be given to Margerum Community Church or donate to St. Jude in honor of his great-great-niece Olivia Mellen.
Face masks must be worn in funeral home with social distancing and at graveside.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com
to leave online condolences.