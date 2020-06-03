Jerry Eugene Land



Marion - Jerry Eugene Land, 54, of Marion, AR formerly of Memphis, TN passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis.



Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Lynn Land and Mary Terry Land, grandparents, Robert Eugene Land and Wilma Land, and grandparents, Elijah Parke Turner and Guila V. Turner.



He is survived by his sister, Terry Angela Yerby, niece, Nicole Fink, his dog, Jax and other family and friends. He will be missed by all.



Jerry worked as a printing apprentice for many years and most recently worked in the food industry. He was also a loyal University of Memphis and Dallas Cowboys fan.



The family made the decision to donate his body to the Medical Education & Research Institute for the Genesis Legacy Foundation. Through this donation, Jerry has provided the gift of life to others through organ donation and medical research. Due to this decision as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, there was not a visitation or funeral service. Please find your closure in the good times spent with Jerry and knowing that others live through him now.









