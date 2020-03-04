|
|
Jerry Ferrell
Jerry Ferrell, age 77, passed away with his family at his side on February 28, 2020, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Jerry spent many years at Alcoa as a trainer and had a great passion for golf. His funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Barton First Baptist Church in Byhalia, Mississippi, with burial to follow at the Barton Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time at 12:00 pm at the church.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, his parents, Willie and Margie Ferrell, and five brothers, Raymond, Donald, Ezell, Charles, and Billy Ferrell. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Allison Ferrell of Brownsville, Tennessee, a sister, Ann Ferrell Snowden, and six brothers, Eddie, Mark, Willie, Harold, Steve, and Roger Dale Ferrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Barton First Baptist Church, 523 Quinn Rd, Byhalia, MS, 38611.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020