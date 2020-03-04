Services
Lea & Simmons Funeral Home
1280 S. Dupree Ave.
Brownsville, TN 38012
(731) 772-8880
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Barton First Baptist Church
523 Quinn Rd.
Byhalia, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Barton First Baptist Church
523 Quinn Rd.
Byhalia, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Ferrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Ferrell


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Ferrell Obituary
Jerry Ferrell

Jerry Ferrell, age 77, passed away with his family at his side on February 28, 2020, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Jerry spent many years at Alcoa as a trainer and had a great passion for golf. His funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Barton First Baptist Church in Byhalia, Mississippi, with burial to follow at the Barton Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time at 12:00 pm at the church.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, his parents, Willie and Margie Ferrell, and five brothers, Raymond, Donald, Ezell, Charles, and Billy Ferrell. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Allison Ferrell of Brownsville, Tennessee, a sister, Ann Ferrell Snowden, and six brothers, Eddie, Mark, Willie, Harold, Steve, and Roger Dale Ferrell.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Barton First Baptist Church, 523 Quinn Rd, Byhalia, MS, 38611.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -