Jerry Francis Taylor
Memphis, TN
Jerry Francis Taylor, lifelong Memphis resident and attorney, died on March 1, 2019 at the age of 84. The son of the late Rex Brewster & Naomi Robertson Taylor, Jerry graduated from Tech High School in the class of 1952. He graduated from Memphis State University in 1956 and joined the United States Air Force in 1957 where he developed an interest in the law while working in the Judge Advocate General's office. Upon his return home he enrolled in the University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville, Tennessee and upon graduation began practicing law in Memphis in 1963.
Over his more than 50 years of practicing law he worked in various Memphis law firms primarily as a personal injury lawyer, some criminal work and domestic relations cases. He was active in the American Bar Association; Tennessee Bar Association; Memphis Bar Association; Association of Trial Lawyers of America; Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association; American Board of Trial Advocates; American Board of Trial Advocates, Tennessee Chapter (founding member); American Inns of Court and served in various positions in all of these organizations. He was a frequent speaker at many seminars and published articles related to his field of work.
In addition to his legal work, Jerry was actively involved in ministries through Central Church as a teacher of Bible groups and as a trustee. He especially enjoyed teaching his small group, who were very special and have ministered to him during his illness. He was President and Chairman of the Board of Second Chance Ministry, Inc., a member and on the Board of Directors of Outreach to Youth, Inc. and was active in Young Life, helping to found and lead the Treadwell High School club. He believed in second chances and worked diligently to help those who wanted a fresh start and second chance to ensure they have that opportunity.
Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his former wife Jody Taylor; and daughters Gloria and Debbie Pagan. He is survived by distant family and a host of friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 2pm, both at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Longtime friends and pastors Rev. Jimmy Latimer and Rev. Sam Gentry will celebrate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Central Church, 2005 E. Winchester Blvd Collierville, TN 38017. Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 5, 2019