Jerry H. Jewett
Horn Lake, MS
Jerry H. Jewett, 83, of Horn Lake, passed away February 24, 2019. He was born September 3, 1935, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison after serving in the United States Army.
He was united in marriage with JoAnne C. Knutson on August 30, 1958. They celebrated 60 years of wedded bliss with their family. He was a devoted husband and a loving father. He was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church. Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus and had served as a Grand Knight. He retired from Oscar Mayer in Madison, Wisconsin and moved his family to Mississippi. He worked for Favorite Labs (Newly Weds Foods) and retired in 1997. He spent his retired years creating fine wooden furniture and detailed wooden objects.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnne; a daughter, Julee Brown of Palmetto, Florida; a son, Jeff of Horn Lake; a daughter, Jene (Jack) Rogers of Hernando; two grandchildren, Sarah Parker of Olive Branch, Kyle Rogers of Japan; three brothers, Douglas of Roseville, California, Tom (Kathy) of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Chester (Deb) of St. Francis, Wisconsin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Mabel, of West Salem, Wisconsin; twin sons Jeffrey and Jay (in infancy).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Christ The King Catholic Church, 785 Church Road West in Southaven with Father Thi Pham presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30. Graveside services will follow immediately after mass at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens at 290 Goodman Rd East in Southaven.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to The or Cancer Research Institute, New York, N.Y.
The family would like to thank North Delta Hospice House in Southaven for their care and support.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 26, 2019