|
|
Dr. Jerry H. Langford
Collierville - Jerry H. Langford, age 71, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Alma Langford, and sister, Jean Kimberly.
Dr. Langford is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carol Love Langford; sons Chief Petty Officer Branden Langford, USN, and Staff Sergeant Graham Langford, USAF; daughter Olivia Langford (Alan Wright); and grandchildren Chays Langford, Taylor Langford, Canaan Graham, and Adalyn Wright. He is also survived by his niece, Lisa Johnson (Chris), and brother-in-law, James Kimberly.
Dr. Langford was an Army veteran and a pioneer in the field of podiatry. He was a faithful Christian, family man, and friend who will be greatly missed.
The family will receive visitors at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the funeral service celebrating his Life to be held at Memorial Park on Thursday, June 13th at 11:30 a.m.
The family also invites friends to the internment to be held with military honors at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, June 18th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 11, 2019