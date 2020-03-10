|
Jerry J. Randolph
Jerry J. Randolph, 65, passed away March 9, 2020. He pastored at the Messiah Baptist Church for 20 years, and was the Manager at Ikes Store in Whitehaven for 18 years.
He leaves his mother; his wife; 5 children; 4 son in laws; 1 daughter in law; 18 grandchildren; 1 brother; 2 sisters; 3 sister in laws; 1 brother in law; 1 aunt and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, 4-7 PM. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. All Services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 60 South Parkway. Memphis TN. 38106.
E H Ford Mortuary Services, 901 345-9558
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020