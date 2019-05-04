Services
Graveside service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Magnolia Cemetery
Coldwater, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Tigner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lynn Tigner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Lynn Tigner Obituary
Jerry Lynn Tigner

Coldwater, MS - Jerry Lynn Tigner of Coldwater, Mississippi was born to Evie Lee (Cox) Tigner and Paul Malcolm Tigner on June 21, 1952 in Summerville. Tennessee and passed away on May 1, 2019 at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven, Mississippi. He leaves his loving and devoted wife Laneta Faye Tigner, sister Linda Mischanko and her husband Alex of Portage, Indiana, brother-in-law Jimmy Claunch of Oakland, Tennessee and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Joanne Tigner Straight and Betty Tigner Claunch.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3pm at the Magnolia Cemetery in Coldwater, Mississippi
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.