Jerry Lynn Tigner
Coldwater, MS - Jerry Lynn Tigner of Coldwater, Mississippi was born to Evie Lee (Cox) Tigner and Paul Malcolm Tigner on June 21, 1952 in Summerville. Tennessee and passed away on May 1, 2019 at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven, Mississippi. He leaves his loving and devoted wife Laneta Faye Tigner, sister Linda Mischanko and her husband Alex of Portage, Indiana, brother-in-law Jimmy Claunch of Oakland, Tennessee and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Joanne Tigner Straight and Betty Tigner Claunch.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3pm at the Magnolia Cemetery in Coldwater, Mississippi
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 4, 2019