Jerry P. Howell, Sr.
Memphis - Jerry P. Howell, Sr., 73, of Memphis, TN passed away April 28, 2019. Mr. Howell was a Navy veteran, retired switchman for CSX Railroad (36 years), was a National Honor Society inductee at Humes High School class of 1965, and a longtime SYS coach. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Carter) Howell; son, Jerry P. Howell, Jr. of Custor, WA; sisters, Betty Sandidge of New Albany, MS and Cathy Anderson of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Cecilia "CC" Gleaves of Cordova, TN, Patrick Howell of Memphis, TN and Sally Howell of Memphis, TN. He was preceded in death by Lena McPherson (Mom); brothers, Bobby and Jr.; sister, Pat. The family asks any memorials be made to the West Clinic. The family will receive friends Saturday (May 4) from 12pm until the memorial service at 1:30pm at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Memphis Memory Gardens.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 3, 2019