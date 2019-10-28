|
Jerry Wayne Jeter
Apache Junction, AZ - Jerry Wayne Jeter passed away October 26, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimers at age 73. He was son of Riley and Frances Jeter.
Jerry was a Vietnam Veteran and a Memphis Police Officer. Jerry made his home in Apache Junction, Arizona. Jerry was an avid dog lover and trained many dogs for obedience and shows. Jerry leaves behind his wife, Alice Jeter. He also leaves his brother, Joel Jeter of Memphis and his sister, Kim Wilson of Houston,Texas. In compliance with Jerry's wishes there will be no services.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019