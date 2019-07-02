|
Jerry Wayne Rogers, Sr.
Millington - Jerry Wayne Rogers, Sr., 78, of Millington, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, June 28, 2019. Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by his parents, Ruble and Vera Rogers; son, Jerry Wayne Rogers, Jr.; brothers, Roy and Jimbo Rogers; and sister, Kathy Rogers Putt. He is survived by his daughters, Kimbery Rogers Young, Amy Maley(David); son, Billy Rogers; step-daughters, Sherry Fernandez and Karen Jones(Fred); 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was a former Memphis Firefighter and went to on to be a small business owner. He spent of a lot of his time doing charity work with the Shriners. He was a long-time member of Rugby Hills Baptist Church in Frayser. Mr. Rogers was a beloved and devoted father and grandfather who loved his family very much. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodahven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 2, 2019