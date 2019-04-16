|
Jesse Lee Sparks, Jr.
Millington, TN
Jesse Lee Sparks, Jr. was born April 8, 1929 to the late Jesse and Velna Sparks in northern Shelby County. He grew up on a sharecropper farm as the third child of six. When he was three years old a tornado ripped through their cabin, killing an older sister and tossing young Jesse far out into a field. He was drafted in the US Army during the Korean War. While stationed at Camp Irwin near the Mojave Desert, Jesse witnessed an atomic bomb test. Witnessing this explosion haunted him for many years. He met the love of his life and soul-mate, Billie Ruth McKee, in late 1950 and they were married two months later. They made their first home in Frayser after Jesse completed his duty in the Army. He later worked at International Harvester for more than three decades until the plant closed in 1987. Jesse was a master gardener before this term was coined. He also loved antique car restoration, at first focusing on 1929 Ford automobiles. One of his classic projects was the restoration of a 1965 white Mustang convertible that remains in the family today. Church was the center of his life where he served in many roles. It is here that he directed his children in Christ's ways, as well as in music. He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Ruth in 2002; son-in-law, Col. Charles L. Dockery, USMC; great-grandson, Jay Cox in 2017; four siblings. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Johnnie Marie Sparks; children, Mike (Ramona) Sparks, Cheryl Sparks Dockery, and Steve (Beth) Sparks; one sister, Wilma Whitlock of GA; granddaughters, Rachel and Amanda; grandson, Stephen; 10 1/2 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Apr 17) from 12:30pm until the service at 1:30pm at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.
Millington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 16, 2019