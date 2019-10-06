|
|
Jesse M. Tyree
Jesse M. Tyree, age 87, passed away on Thursday October 3, 2019. Jesse was born December 13, 1931.
A Visitation for Jesse will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. His funeral service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM with an additional visitation held an hour prior. A celebration of life will be held at Harmony Church of Bartlett (6740 St. Elmo Rd. Bartlett, TN 38135) after the funeral and burial from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Tyree family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 6, 2019