Jesse Neville Manus Jr.
Harmontown, MS - Jesse Neville Manus Jr died Saturday Dec, 28th2019 in Harmontown, Ms. He was 87.
Born Dec. 24 1932 in Memphis, Tn to Jesse Neville Manus Sr, and Marguerite Cooper Stephenson.
Jesse is a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Jesse went to college at Baylor university and was in the band where he played the drums, he worked for the Yellow Cab Company in Memphis as a dispatcher for many years and enjoyed playing the fiddle and mandolin in bluegrass music get togethers with his brothers. He also played drums in Jazz bands in his younger years around Memphis. He was a long time member of Longview Heights Baptist Church where he and his wife Frankie attended until her passing. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Harmontown at his time of his passing.
Jesse is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Frankie Manus of Olive Branch, Ms, his brothers Evan Cooper Manus of Crystal Springs, Ark. and Lee Manus of Como, Ms and Son Terry David Manus.
He also leaves behind daughter Carol Storrud and husband Chris of Harmontown, Ms., Michael Wayne Manus, Timothy James Manus, 2 sons, Blair Chambers and wife Brandi of Billings, Montana and Blain Chambers and wife Lori of Billings Montana. Granddaughter that he and Frankie raised Rachael Chambers of Billings, Montana. 2 Nieces Marguerite Manus Inman and Wade of Guthrie, OK, Vicki Vaughn of Katy, Tx and 2 Nephews, Evan Cooper Manus Jr and Denese of Hernando, Ms and Mike Manus of Hot Springs, Ark. He also leaves behind grandkids, great grand kids and great nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.
There will be grave side services only on Saturday, January 4th 2020 , at 1:00 pm at the Crittenden Memorial Park Cemetery, 2206 Hwy 64 West, Marion, Ark. 72364 Pastor Gamon will officiate.
Services will be directed by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, West Helena, (870) 572-2571.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020