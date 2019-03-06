Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Castalia Baptist Church
2180 Airways Blvd.
Jesse "Jake" Peacock


1930 - 2019
Jesse "Jake" Peacock Obituary
Jesse "Jake" Peacock

Memphis, TN

Jesse "Jake" Charles Peacock, age 89, a long-time high school-coach, died February 24, 2019.

Jake was married to Zernia Peacock, who proceeded him in death. He served in the Navy. Jake coached at Lester, Douglas, Melrose and Frayser High Schools and retired in 2006. He was a Deacon at Castalia Baptist Church. Jake was a mentor at Magnolia Elementary School.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Angela Michelle Peacock, Arivaca, AZ, a grandson, Dominique M. Ellsworth, a great-granddaughter Adora Ellsworth both of Memphis, TN, two sisters, Jesslyn Peacock and Joan Ellis (John) both of Champaign, IL and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be Sunday, March 10, 2019, 4 p.m. at Castalia Baptist Church, 2180 Airways Blvd.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Jesse Peacock's name to LeMoyne-Owen College.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 6, 2019
