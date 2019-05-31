|
Jesse Pugh
Detroit, MI - Mr. Jesse Lee Pugh 81, retired teacher and coach, died Monday May 14, 2019, in Detroit, Michigan. He leaves his wife Robbie Caldwell Pugh of Detroit, Michigan, two daughters, Sanceta Cheers of Nashville, TN and Kimberly Pugh of Atlanta, Georgia, two sisters, Ella Jacklin of Arlington, TN and Dorothy Westbrook of Germantown, TN, one brother, Lorenzo Pugh of Arlington, TN and five grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 3 p.m. at Word, Worship and Communion Church, Holiday Inn, 5090 Copper Creek Blvd, Willington, TN. Pastor, Dr. Earnest Pugh, Officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 31, 2019