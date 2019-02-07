Services
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Carey Chapel Baptist Church
Red Banks, MS
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Carey Chapel Baptist Church
Red Banks, MS
Jessica Joyner passed away February 5, 2019. She was a mother, sister, daughter, singer and songwriter whom will be missed greatly by everyone that knew her. Jessica made it on America's Got Talent in 2013 and after showcasing her talents in the national spotlight, she returned home to North Mississippi to work at Marshall Steakhouse. She never gave up on singing, performing all over the Mid-South.

Jessica was preceded in death by her brother, Dusty Wade Joyner, grandparents, Carol Franks, Sue Franks and Edgar Barney Joyner and great grandmother, Lena Joyner. She is survived by her children, Dusty Brooke Allen and Kizer Peyton Joyner, sister Brandy Hataway, mother, Kimberly Marley, father, Billy Wayne Joyner, grandparents, Edgar Joyner, Shirley Moore and Edgar Barney Joyner Jr. and nieces and nephews, Abby Hataway, Kaylee Curl and Ryan Hataway.

Service will be 3 pm Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Carey Chapel Baptist Church in Red Banks, MS with the family receiving friends beginning at 12 pm. Interment will follow in Carey Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 7, 2019
