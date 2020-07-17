Jessie Collums Smith



Jessie Collums Smith left this world peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. Her passing was marked by the same grace, determination, strength and courage by which she lived her life.



Born September 17, 1935, in Belen, Mississippi, Jessie was the youngest of nine children and one of two sets of twins. She married Dolph Smith (against her best friends' advice) on November 22, 1958 and had 62 years of a storybook marriage. Jessie was a Registered Nurse for more than 40 years, a role that she never relinquished, as she administered medical aid and advice to family, friends, neighbors, complete strangers, and animals. She once revived a puppy with mouth to mouth resuscitation.



She raised three amazing children that she taught to be creative, curious, thoughtful, determined and silly. She managed a home full of music, art, and romping adventures that hosted a constant cycle of animals, art students, neighborhood kids and creatives of all sorts.. She was fiercely loyal, clever and witty, a calm and gentle caregiver and possessed a natural confidence that was bold but never boastful. A voracious reader, an accomplished napper and unstoppable on the badminton court. Her children and grandchildren all carry on her incredible essence as she taught everyone around her by example how to be a perfect human.



We, her family, are proud and honored to have shared this life and will tirelessly celebrate and cherish every aspect of her.



Dolph Smith, loving husband of 62 years. Ripley, TN



Tim Smith, oldest son and Mom's personal IT man. San Anselmo, CA



Benjamin Smith, middle son, and Mom's personal chef. Memphis, TN



Allison Smith, daughter, and Mom's everything. Brooklyn, NY



Anne Vosler, daughter-in-law. San Anselmo, CA



Cale Smith, grandson Santa Cruz, CA



Jesse Smith, grandson. Santa Cruz, CA



Colleen Couch, daughter-in-law. Memphis, TN



Brendan Couch-Smith, grandson. Memphis, TN



Ian Couch-Smith, grandson. Memphis, TN



Ayden Couch-Smith, granddaughter. Memphis, TN



In lieu of flowers or food (seriously, we're good on food…) you may make a donation to the cause of your choice related to her love of reading, animals, health care, hunger relief, or mental health.



A memorial service is planned for the anniversary of her death in 2021.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store