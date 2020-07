Jessie Ellen HughesMemphis - Jessie Ellen Hughes, 80,passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Ms Hughes was retired from MLGW.She was a member of East Frayser Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest P. Hughes; two daughters, Treena Hutchison and Donna Hughes; also, her parents, Fred and Mae HootenJessie is survived by: daughter, Sharon Douglas (Mike, deceased); son, Steve Hughes (Terri); son, Randy Yarbro (Rita), daughter, Lisa Hughes; brother, Billy Hooten (Peggy); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and one niece and nephew.Visitation will be from 9 AM to 10 AM Thursday, July 23 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home with service immediately following. Burial will be in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery: 901-872-3375 / www.northridgefh.com