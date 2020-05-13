Jessie Wayne Jones



Bartlett - Jessie Wayne Jones of Bartlett, TN passed away on May 8th, 2020, he was 88. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents Sarah E. Jones and Jessie N. Jones both of Pontotoc, Mr. Jessie is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elaine Jones; his daughter Jolaine Cook (Doug); his grandchildren Brice Cook and Kyndel Cook; his great grandson Kason Cook all of Bartlett, TN.



Jessie served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a gunnery sargent and was honorably discharged in 1954. He was an avid bowler and loved working in his garden. He celebrated his 36th year of sobriety on February 12, 2020 an accomplishment he was very proud of. He attended the First Primitive Baptist Church in Ellendale, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by 5 of his brothers Leslie Jones of Thorne, MS.; James Jones of Seagoville, Tx.; Cecil Jones of Memphis, TN.; Paul Jones of Memphis, TN; and Wilburn Jones of Atoka, TN. and 1 sister Lotus Lantrip of Memphis, TN. He is survived by 2 sisters Artilene Tutor of Saltillo, MS and Margie White of Pontotoc, MS and a brother Winford Jones (Colistie) of Randolph, MS.



Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the family will have a memorial service to be announced at a later date.









