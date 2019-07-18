|
|
Rev Dr. Jesus Jesus
- - Rev Dr. Jesus age 66, July 14 2019. Founder and Pastor of Alpha 8 Universal Life Church. He was a Marine, graduate of Booker T Washington high school. Jesus attended Shelby State Community College. Graveside service at West Tn. Veteran Cemetery. Monday, July 22, 11:00 a.m. The husband of Queen Jesus, Father of Reginald Johnson, Tarius Johnson Rah Jesus. Latasha McGaughy, Two Sisters, One brother and a host of other relatives and friends.
R. S. Lewis & Sons 526-3264.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 18, 2019