Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
West Tn. Veteran Cemetery
Rev Dr. Jesus Jesus Obituary
Rev Dr. Jesus Jesus

- - Rev Dr. Jesus age 66, July 14 2019. Founder and Pastor of Alpha 8 Universal Life Church. He was a Marine, graduate of Booker T Washington high school. Jesus attended Shelby State Community College. Graveside service at West Tn. Veteran Cemetery. Monday, July 22, 11:00 a.m. The husband of Queen Jesus, Father of Reginald Johnson, Tarius Johnson Rah Jesus. Latasha McGaughy, Two Sisters, One brother and a host of other relatives and friends.

R. S. Lewis & Sons 526-3264.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 18, 2019
