Jewel Priddy Weatherall, 85, of Memphis, died on December 2, 2020.Born in New Friendship/Beech Bluff, Tennessee, Jewel was the daughter of Samuel & Viola Priddy. She graduated from Chester County High School then worked at Orgill Bros. in Memphis where she met her future husband J. B. Weatherall.She was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church.Along with her parents, Jewel was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years J.B. Weatherall, sister Maxine McCaskill, and brother Clyde Priddy.Ms. Weatherall is survived by her children Jenny Weatherall of Memphis and Jeff (Susie) Weatherall of Kingsport, TN; brothers Billy Priddy and Carroll Priddy; grandchildren John Weatherall, Maddie Weatherall, Noelle Weatherall and William Weatherall; and 90 nieces and nephews.Family and friends will gather on Monday, the 7th of December from nine o'clock in the morning until funeral services begin at ten o'clock all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. A second service with burial will occur later the same day at New Friendship Baptist Church & Cemetery, 720 New Friendship Road, Beech Bluff, TN 38313. Dr. Sam Stallings of Temple Baptist Church will lead all of the day's services.Online condolences, LiveStream link and directions may be found through