Jim Doran
Germantown - Jim Doran, 81, of Germantown, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after struggling with COVID-19. He was the son of T.C. and Lou Doran. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Bette Stamps Doran, brother Tom Doran, son Mark Doran, daughter Karen Lively and her husband Dale, grandchildren Brandon and Heather Doran, Blake Lively and his fiancee Halle Kennedy, and Brian Lively, great grandchildren Hayden, Eli, and Kinsley Doran.
Jim was born on November 15, 1938 in Murray, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Murray State University. After graduation, Jim moved to Memphis with an opportunity to work with Malone and Hyde where he became General Manager of the insurance department. He would later own and operate several TCBY stores for 11 years. He then worked for the Germantown UPS Store and Enterprise Rent-A-Car to keep busy. He worked hard until time for retirement. He then decided he and Bette would live at the Village at Germantown where he resided for 5 years.
Jim was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church. He was an active member in the Germantown Kiwanis Club, served on the Germantown Festival Committee, and participated in the Germantown Chamber of Commerce. In his spare time, he enjoyed being at the lake and entertaining. His vehicles were a passion of his, washing them daily.
Given the current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, Jim will be interred at Memorial Park Cemetery following a private service for the immediate family.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests memorials be made in Jim's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Memphis Humane Society, or an organization of your choice, if you feel so inclined. His children would ask that instead of memorials, once social distancing comes to an end, you take your spouse/loved one out and enjoy time together in his memory. You don't know how much time you have with your loved ones.
Romans 8:28 - "And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose."
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.